Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:RXN opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

