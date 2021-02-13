Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €142.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.36 ($121.60).

Rheinmetall AG has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €98.94 ($116.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is €88.13 and its 200-day moving average is €79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

