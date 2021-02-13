Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.54

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.54 and traded as low as $68.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 4,444 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The firm has a market cap of C$772.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,589,125.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

