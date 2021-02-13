Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.99 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $48.99 million and $2.20 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00169182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.