RLI Corp. (RLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 19th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years.

RLI stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

