RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLJ. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

