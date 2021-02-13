Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.61. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 83,207 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a PE ratio of -67.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

