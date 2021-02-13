Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

