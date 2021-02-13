Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 361.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

