ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROHCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

ROHCY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. ROHM has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

