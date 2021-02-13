Rosenblatt Securities Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $31.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,718,000 after buying an additional 180,431 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

