Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.