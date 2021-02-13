Roth Capital Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $30.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

