Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$179.25.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$144.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

