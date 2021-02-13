Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.95 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

