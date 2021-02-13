Royal Bank of Canada Raises SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.75.

SNC opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

