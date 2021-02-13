Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,672. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,196,646.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

