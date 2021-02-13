Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $115.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

