Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDS.B. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE RDS.B opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

