Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $380.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.