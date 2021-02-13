Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,325 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

