Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

