Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.