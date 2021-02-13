Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Russel Metals stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

