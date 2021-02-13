RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.31. 11,946,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,143,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

