RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $17.37 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.6% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 1,445,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

