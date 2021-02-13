RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,656 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. 2,781,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,420. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.