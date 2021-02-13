RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,269 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

