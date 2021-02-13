RWWM Inc. Has $137.45 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RWWM Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419,753 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 22.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $137,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

