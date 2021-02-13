Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Ryder System updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.65 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of R opened at $64.84 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.