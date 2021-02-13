Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $65.30. 1,035,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 446,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

