Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.43.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $205.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

