salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 103.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.