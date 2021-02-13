Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.