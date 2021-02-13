Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

SSL stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

