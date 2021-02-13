Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €127.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.27 ($137.96).

EPA:SU opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

