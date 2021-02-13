Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

