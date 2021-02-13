Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $109.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

