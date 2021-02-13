Scotiabank Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

CRT.UN opened at C$15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

