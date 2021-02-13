SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.51. 1,346,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,419,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

