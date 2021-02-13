Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

