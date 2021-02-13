Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

