Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEOVF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $333.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sernova has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

