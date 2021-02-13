Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.19 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

