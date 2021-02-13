Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SVRGF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

