SFE Investment Counsel Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

