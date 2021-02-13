SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $161.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

