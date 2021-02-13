SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,290 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

EIX opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

