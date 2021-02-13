SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 330,199 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

