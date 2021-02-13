SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

